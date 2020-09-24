Italy: RAI confirms Sanremo 2021 dates

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has confirmed the dates of the forthcoming edition of the Sanremo Song Festival.

Italy will definitely hold the 2021 edition of the Sanremo Song Festival next year, the Italian national broadcaster has confirmed the dates of the event. The 2021 Sanremo Song Festival is set to be held in Sanremo from 2-6 March, next year’s competition will be held one month later than usual.

The Grand Final of Sanremo 2021 will be held on Saturday 6 March. RAI is yet confirm its participation at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. The Italian broadcaster is yet unveil if it will stick to Sanremo or opt for an internatl selection in order to determine the 2021 Italian Eurovision hopeful and entry.

Amadeus will be once again the man behind the iconic Italian song festival. The rules and regulations for Sanremo 2021 are expected to be released in due time.

The competing acts for Sanremo 2021 are expected to announced in December.

Italy has selected its Eurovision act and entry via Sanremo since its return to the competition in 2011 with the exception of 2014 when the country selected Emma Marrone to fly the Italian flag in Copenhagen.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event twice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964)and Toto Cutugno (1990).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 7 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard.

The southern European country has partaken 45 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

Mahmood was crowned the winner of Sanremo 2019 and won the right to represent Italy at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Soldi. The multi talented Italian star achieved an honorable 2nd place in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

In 2020 Diodato was set to represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Fai Rumore‘, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus global outbreak.