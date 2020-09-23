Greece: Helena Paparizou releases new single ‘Se Xeno Soma’

The 2005 Greek Eurovision winner, Helena Paparizou has released a brand new single ‘Se Xeno Soma’ along with its official music video.

Helena Paparizou has premiered her latest single – Se Xeno Soma . The song has been composed by Arcade and Pantelis Loupasakis (Padé) whilst the lyrics have been penned by Rene and Arcade.

Se Xeno Soma has been produced by Ju Stamatakis , whilst the official music video has been directed by Giannis Michelopoulos. Helena’s latest single been published in Greece by MINOS EMI.

Helena in Eurovision

Helena Paparizou has represented Greece twice at the Eurovision Song Contest twice (2001, 2005), both times with flying colours (3rd, 1st). She remains the only Greek Eurovision winner till date. Paparizou broght the Eurovision trophy to Greek soil for the very first time back in 2005 when Eurovision was held in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘My number one‘.

Helena has gone places since her Eurovision victory and is today one of the most sought after artists in the Greek music industry.