Eurovision 2021: Highlights from the press conference in Rotterdam

A special press conference was held in Rotterdam today in order to unveil the four potential scenarios to host the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic afflicting the globe and implemention of restrictions throughout Europe.

During the press conference Sietse Bakker (Eurovision 2021 Executive Producer) presented the four different scenarios to host ESC 2021. Hereafter the City of Rotterdam and host broadcasters NOS/NPO/ AVROTROS signed the official agreement for hosting the event in Rotterdam next May.

Plan A – A normal Eurovision Song Contest

Plan B – A Eurovision Song Contest with social distancing

Plan C- A Eurovision Song Contest with travel restrictions

Plan D– A Eurovision Song Contest with a lockdown

The 2021 will be held in Rotterdam in one way or the other!

Mr. Said Kasmi (Rotterdam Councilor for Tourism and Culture) signed the host city agreement with Mr. Gerard Timmers (NOS General Director).

Said Kasmi (Alderman for Rotterdam)says:

We [the city of Rotterdam] are very happy to be Host City again. Last year we worked incredibly hard to create a huge party for everyone. We will continue to do so in the upcoming year. We of course hope for scenario A, that would be fantastic. Even in these difficult times, we will create the best possible event and we want to create hope and perspective for the people of Rotterdam and everyone visiting.

The Rotterdam Ahoy is already hosting a number of events and is quite keen to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next year.

Ms. Jolanda Jansen (Rotterdam Ahoy CEO) is quite optimistic:

The previous months have shown that uncertainty is sometimes part of life, but we have also learned how flexible we can be. The event industry has shown to be very creative and you can already see new ways to bring entertainment, fun and togetherness to the people. After half-a-year of online calling and digital meetings we all have the urge to come together again. With all the technological developments going on right now we are sure that we can set up a unique version of the Eurovision Song Contest this spring!

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

