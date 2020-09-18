Eurovision 2021: Hosts confirmed; Edsilia, Chantal and Jan are back!

The 2021 Eurovision host broadcasters (NPO/NOS/ AVROTROS) have confirmed today that the 2020 intended Eurovision hosts: Jan Smit, Chantal Janzen and Edsilia Rombley will host the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next year.

Edsilia Rombley is one of the most sought after Dutch singers and has represented the Netherlands twice at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Jan Smit is a famous Dutch singer and presenter, he is also one of the Dutch Eurovision commentators.

Chantal Janzen is one of the Netherlands' most accomplished actresses and presenters.

NPO has also confirmed that Nikki Tutorials will be the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest online hostess.

Chantal Janzen is one of the most famous faces in the Netherlands today, she is a well known actress, tv host and musical star. She has gained much fame, name and recognition in her homeland thanks to her extensive career and great talent.

Chantal has acted in numerous Dutch movies, tv series and musicals. She worked for Dutch public broadcaster AVRO until 2011 when she joined private Dutch broadcaster RTL Nederland. The celebrated actress has received many awards for her various tv shows, movies and musicals.

The multi facetted Dutch presenter currently co-hosts the Voice of Holland, Dancing with the Stars, All Together and Chantal ‘s Pyjama on private Dutch channel RTL 4.

Jan Smit is a famous Dutch singer, tv host, actor and soccer director. He works at TROS.

Jan is no new name to the Eurovision Song Contest as he has been commetating the competition with Cornald Maas in recent years.

The multi talented artist joined The Toppers (The Netherlands 2009) in 2017. He has hosted various tv shows and programs on Dutch national broadcaster TROS.

Edsilia Rombley, is a familiar face to the Eurovision Song Contest as she has represented her homeland twice at the Eurovision Song Contest (1998, 2007). She has been the Dutch Eurovision spokesperson twice too.

Edsilia hails from Amsterdam where she was born in 1978. She shot to fame in 1996 when she won a Dutch talent show Soundmixshow. The following year she went on to win the European Soundmixshow.

Edsilia presented the first season of Beste Zangers on Avrotros. She has completed 7 theatre tours and is part of the Ladies of Soul ensemble since 2014.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: NOS/NPO/AVROTROS