Swedish national broadcaster, SVT, has announced that it has received 2,747 songs for the upcoming 2021 Melodifestivalen edition.

The submission period for composers/artists to submit their entries for competing at Melodifestivalen 2021 has now concluded. A total of 2,747 have been submitted.

Ms. Karin Gunnarsson (Melodifestivalen 2021 Producer/ Swedish Head of Delegation) says:

It is incredibly fun to see an increase in submitted entries as it shows a great interest in the competition. As a competition producer, it feels like I’ve got the world’s biggest musical candy bag to dive into, and that’s exactly what I’ll be doing in the next few days. It will be so exciting to hear how it sounds.

A total of 28 entries are set to compete in the Melodifestivalen 2021. The selection jury will select 14 songs from the submitted entries, whilst another 14 entries will be selected internally by SVT during the coming weeks. SVT will announce the names of the 2021 Melodifestivalen competing songs and artists this autumn.



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

In 2019 John Lundvik won the Swedish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his entry Too late for love achieving an honorable 5th lace in the Grand Final. Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 9 years including 2 victories.

The Mamas were set to represent Sweden at the 2020 ESC with their entry ‘ Move‘ but were not able the stage in Rotterdam due to the untimely cancellation of the show due to the COVID-19 global outbreak.