Montenegro: RTCG confirms non-participation in Eurovision 2021

RTCG, the Montenegrin national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that Montenegro will not participate at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Thus Montenegro joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their non- participation at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next year.

The deadline for broadcasters to withdraw their application for participating at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest without suffering a penalty concluded on 10 October. 37 countries Till date have confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2021 with a a couple of more countries expected to officially confirm their presence in Rotterdam in due course.

RTCG will be absent from the competition for a second consecutive year, having withdrawn from the contest in 2020.

This isn’t the first time the Montenegrin broadcaster has withdrawn from the competition, as it did so in 2010 and stayed out of the competition for 2 years, missing out on partaking at the Eurovision editions in Oslo and Dusseldorf.

Eurovision fans will be dissapointed to learn that the Balkan country will not return to our beloved contest next year either.

We hope to see Montenegro return to Eurovision in 2022.

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

In 2019 Montenegro selected its Eurovision hopeful and entry for Tel Aviv via its traditional national final Montevizija. D Mol were crowned the winners of Montevizija 2019 and were awarded the golden ticket to Israel with their entry Heaven. Despite a great peformance the Montenegro failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the fourth consecutive year.