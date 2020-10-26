TVP, the Polish national broadcaster, has confirmed that Poland will participate at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in The Netherlands.

Hence Poland joins the list of countries who have confirmed their participation at the 2021 Eurovision edition.

The Polish broadcaster is yet to unveil its plan of action for Eurovision 2021, and unveil the format it will use to select its Eurovision entry and act for Rotterdam.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken at Europe’s favorite television show 22 times.

Alicija was set to represent Poland at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Empires‘, unfortunately she was not able to grace Rotterdam stage due to the cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.