Serbia: RTS confirms participation in Eurovision 2021

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Serbia will participate at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in The Netherlands.

Thus Serbia joins the list of countries who have confirmed their participation at the 2021 Eurovision edition in Rotterdam.

The Serbian broadcaster is yet to confirm if the 2020 Serbian Eurovision hopefuls Hurricane will be invited to represent Serbia at Eurovision 2021 and the mechanism it will use to select its Eurovision entry and act next year. More details on the 2021 Serbian Eurovision project will be released in due course.

In 2020 Serbia selected its Eurovision hopeful and song via its iconic national selection Beovizija.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

Hurricane were set to represent Serbia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Hasta la vista’. Unfotunately the trio were not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.