Even when the rain is falling, even when you hit the bottom, I’ll be there, I’ll be there… will you be there? Swedish national broadcaster SVT has opened the submission window for Melodifestivalen 2021. There are looking for the perfect act to represent the Scandinavian country in Rotterdam next year.

If there is no ocean deeper than your love for Eurovision, this news is for you. As announced in last May, SVT has opened the submission period for the national selection to Eurovision. Melodifestivalen is not only one of the most followed selection processes across the continent, it is also a spectacular trampoline for the musical career of many Swedish pop singers.

So what are you waiting for? It is time to send in your contribution to Melodifestivalen 2021. From Monday 24 August until Wednesday 16 September at 23:59 (CET). You can try your on melodifestivalen.se, maybe we will see you on stage in Rotterdam next year! The Swedish national selection will determine who will represent the successful Scandinavian country at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest next spring. The lucky act will follow the steps of The Mamas, who triumphed last year with the hit Move.

And if you don’t know what it takes to win the Melodifestivalen, here’s last year’s winner as an inspiration.

Sweden in Eurovision

The Nordic country has entered the Eurovision Song Contest back in 1958. With a total of 59 entries up to date, Sweden has only missed the contest three times (in 1964, 1970 and 1976). Sweden is one of the most successful countries in the history of the contest. They have won a total of six times (1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012 and 2015). Since the introduction of semi finals, the country only missed the grand final once, in 2010 with Anna Bergendahl. In 2020, Sweden was going to be represented by the trio The Mamas with the entry Move. After the contest got cancelled the Swedish national broadcaster SVT decided to open a new selection process for their 2021’s representative.

Could Sweden equal Ireland’s record of 7 Eurovision victories in 2021?

Source: SVT