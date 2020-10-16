Portugal: RTP confirms participation in Eurovision 2021

RTP, the Portuguese national broadcaster, has confirmed that Portugal will participate at the forthcoming Eurovision 2021 edition in the Netherlands.

Thus Portugal joins the list of countries who have confirmed their participation at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Holland.

Portugal will once again opt for its traditional national selection Festival da Cançao in order to determine its Eurovision act and entry for ESC 2021 as has been the case in recent years. The Portuguese broadcaster has released the rules and regulations for RTP Festival Da Cançao 2021.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Elisa was set to represent Portugal at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Medo de sentir’. Unfortunately she was not able to grace the stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event.