North Macedonia: Vasil drops new single ‘ PriKazna’

Vasil, the 2020 Macedonian hopeful, Vasil has released a brand new single ‘PriKazna’ along with its official music video.

Sticking to his conceptual style, aesthetic, and hidden messages, this time we see Vasil in an even more unique approach with style, movements, and body language, expressing his story as a self battle with the actual circumstances, capturing and addressing the present times we all live and face globally – which is exactly how the song starts: “Hey, what the heck is happening to me?

PriKazna has been composed by Vasil himself and penned by Tanja Brkovska. Davor Jordanovski has arranged the song.

The production team behind the video is Digital Box, with Jelmaz Dervishi as creative director. This single will be featured on VASIL’s upcoming album to be completed by the end of the year.

Vasil in Eurovision

Vasil was set to represent North Macedonia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ You‘, unfortunately the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the artist was not able to grace the Eurovision stage.

North Macedonia in Eurovision

North Macedonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 and is yet to win the competition. FYR Macedonia attempted to debut at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with Kaliopi, but didn’t make through the special premliminary audio semi-final.

The country has competed 19 times in the Eurovision Song Contest and has only qualified to the Grand Final 9 times. FYR Macedonia achieved its best result in the contest in 2019 when Tamara Todevska placed 7th in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

In 2019 MKRTV opted for an internal selection and selected Tamara Todevska to defend the Macedonian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her epic entry Proud. North Macedonia won the jury voting in Eurovision 2019 and placed 7th after the combined televoting/jury deliberation, thus achieving its best result in the competition so far.

2019 saw North Macedonia enter the TOP 10 of the Eurovision scoreboard for the very first time.