he 2019 Italian Eurovision runner up, Mahmood, has released the official music video of his latest single ‘Dorado’.

The 2019 Italian Eurovision representative, Mahmood, has gone places since his Eurovision participation in Tel Aviv with his epic entry ‘Soldi’. His fame has crossed frontiers and his music has reached all the continents.

The multi talented Italian artist has released a new song titled ‘Dorado’ along with Sfera Ebbesta and Feid.



Mahmood’s latest music video ‘Dorado‘ has been produced by Borotalco TV and directed Attilio Cusani.

Mahmood in Eurovision

Mahmood won the 2019 edition of the Sanremo Song Festival and was awarded the golden ticket to represent Italy at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. He achieved an honorable 2nd placing with his epic entry ‘ Soldi’ at the Grand Final in Israel, thus giving Italy one of its best results in the competition.

Italy has won the Eurovision Song Contest twice, namely in 1964 and 1990 and has placed 2nd four times ( 1956,1974, 2011 and 2019).