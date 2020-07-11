Cyprus: Eleni Foureira releases ‘Temperatura’ in Spanish

Eleni Foureira, the 2018 Cypriot Eurovision representative is set to raise the temperatures high in the Spanish peninsula after the release of the Spanish version of her latest single ‘Temperatura’

‘Temperatura‘ has been composed by Doron Medalie the man behind Netta‘s Toy and many other massive hits in Israel. The song has been produced by Yinon Yael and Tamir Muskat and published in Greece by Panik Records.

Foureira already enjoys great fame, name and recognition in Spain where she has performed many times. The Spanish audience fell in love with Eleni when she graced the Eurovision stage in Lisbon with the mega hit ‘Fuego‘, her Eurovision entry is still making the rounds in Spain 2 years ahead.

Today Eleni Foureira is one of the most sought after artists both in Greece and Cyprus enjoying great success.

Eleni in Eurovision

Eleni Foureira was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Cypriot colours at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. She mesmerised Europe with her magnetism and charm when she set foot on the Eurovision stage in Lisbon, giving Cyprus its best ever Eurovision result ever, achieving a 2nd placing in the Grand Final.

Eleni’s long awaited dream came true when she was given the grand honour of representing Cyprus at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. Her Eurovision entry Fuego has gone viral all over Europe and has become a massive hit in the continent and beyond.