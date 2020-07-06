Germany: NDR confirms participation in Eurovision 2021: new act to be selected

German broadcaster, NDR, has confirmed to ESCToday that Germany will participate at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam and that a new act will be elected to fly the German flag at the upcoming Eurovision edition.

NDR/ ARD will not extend a direct to invite Ben Dolic to fly to Rotterdam next year, but he will be allowed to submit an entry in order to partake in the national selection process and eventually fly to Rotterdam if he wins the internal selection competition.

Thus Germany joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their intention to compete at Eurovision 2021 and will opt for a new act for next year’s ESC edition.

NDR confirmed to ESCToday that Germany will be using the same mechanism as in 2020 to select the Eurovision act and entry for Eurovision 2021. The 2021 German Eurovision entry and act via will be selected via 2 special jurys:

100 member juries consisting of Eurovision fans

20 member jury consisting of international music experts

Ben Dolic was set to represent Germany at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry Violent Thing. Unfortunately he was not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the cancellation of the event.

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 63 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).