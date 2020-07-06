Greece: Loukas Yorkas is back with a new single ‘Pame Ap Tin Arxi’

The 2011 Greek Eurovision hopeful, Loukas Yorkas, has dropped a new single ‘Pame Ap Tin Arxi‘ along with its official music video.

Pame Ap Tin Arxi has been released in Greece by Cobalt Music, the song has been composed by Loukas himself and penned by Stavros Stavrou.

Loukas Yorkas represented Greece at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Dusseldorf with his entry ‘ Watch my dance‘, achieving an honorable 7th placing in the Grand Final.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 and has won the competition once in 2005 with Helena Paparizou‘s My number one.

The Mediterranean country has partaken 40 times in the contest so far.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory.

Stefania was set to represent Greece at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam with ‘Supergirl, but the event was cancelled due to COVID 19. She will be flying the Greek flagt at the upcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next year.