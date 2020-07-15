TRM, the Moldovan national broadcaster, has invited its ESC 2020 ESC hopeful Natalia Gordienko to represent the country at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Natalia Gordienko will fly the Moldovan flag at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year. Thus Moldova joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their intention to participate at Eurovision 2021 and invited their Eurovision 2020 hopefuls to partake in the competition.

Natalia unveiled the news via her official Instagram account bio where she has written that she is the 2021 Eurovision Moldovan represetantative.

Natalia Gordienko was set to represent Moldova at Eurovision 2020 with her entry ‘Prison‘.

Natalia Gordienko has already graced the Eurovision stage before having represented Moldova at the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest in Athens.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 15 times.