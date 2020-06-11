This year’s Allsang pa Skansen will be slightly different from previous years, it will be recorded with no audience in place. A great line up of popular Swedish artists have been invited to perform whilst Sanna Nielsen will host of the event for the fifth consecutive year.



Sanna Nielsen (Sweden 2014) says:

It will be great fun to once again host Allsong pa Skansen, singing together, spreading joy and love across the country.

The 2020 Melodifestivalen winners The Mamas and Sweden’s latest music sensation Newkid are set to perform at Allsang pa Skansen’s very first show on 23 June.

Miss Li, Mando Diao, Eva Dahlgren, Lena Philipsson, Estraden, Erik Lundin and Victor Leksell will also perform on the Skansen stage during this summer.

The artists will perform exclusively for the audience at home, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions there will be no audience at the event.

Per Radelius (SVT Project Manager for Allsang pa Skansen) says:

We hope that the warmth and joy of Sanna, the orchestra and the guest artists on stage will continue to reach the TV sofas, just as it usually does.

In addition to the performances, this year’s Allsang pa Skansen will be bringing together and paying a tribute to artists throughout Sweden.

Per Radelius adds:

We let the program tie Sweden together for a little while. Tradition and recognition are perhaps more important than ever and it feels clear that singing is truly a unifying force for all of us.

Allsang pa Skansen will be broadcast every Tuesday from 23 June- 11 August at 20:00 CET on SVT 1 an at SVT Play. The show will run for a total of 8 weeks from June- August.

The 2020 Allsang Pa Skansen line up

Show #1 ( 23/06/2020)

Agnes

The Mamas (Sweden 2020)



(Sweden 2020) Jill Johnson (Sweden 1998) & Robin Stjernberg (Sweden 2013)



(Sweden 1998) (Sweden 2013) Newkid

Show #2 (30/06/2020)

Miss Li

Anna Bergendahl (Sweden 2010)

(Sweden 2010) Måns Zelmerlöw (Sweden 2015)

(Sweden 2015) Erik Lundin

Show #3 (07/07/2020)

Darin

Daughter

Amanda Ginsburg

Nisse Hellberg

Show #4 (14/07/2020)

Mando Diao

Anis Don Demina

Myra Granberg

Kokobäng

Zikai

Show #5 (21/07/2020)

Daniel Adams-Ray

The Boppers

Peg Parnevik

Blenda

Show #6 (28/07/2020)

Eva Dahlgren

Rickard Söderberg

Estraden

Give Dixon

Shirley Clamp

Show # 7 (04/08/2020)

Lena Philipsson (Sweden 2005)

(Sweden 2005) Victor Leksell

Bengan & Allan Janson

Merit Hemmingson

Show #8 (11/08/2020)