Estonia: Uku Suviste drops new single ‘Müüdud ja Pakitud’

The 2020 Estonian Eurovision hopeful, Uku Suviste, has dropped a new single this month ‘ Müüdud ja Pakitud’ along with its official music video.

Müüdud ja Pakitud has been composed by Karl-Ander Reismann and Uku Suviste himself, whilst the song has been penned by Hendrik- Sal Saller. Karl-Ander Reismann was also responsible for the production of the song.

Uku and Eurovision

Uku Suviste was set to represent Estonia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry What Love Is. Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 global pandemic the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled and Uku was not able to grace the Eurovision stage.

He has been invited to compete at the 2021 Estonian national selection, as ETV has not given him a direct ticket to Eurovision 2021.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

Estonia has partaken in our beloved competition 25 times.