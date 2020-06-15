Eurovision 2021: AVROTROS confirms the dates: Grand Final on 22 May!

The EBU and Dutch public broadcasters, NPO, AVROTROS and NOS have unveiled the dates for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

The 2021 is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will be co-produced by NOS, AVROTROS and NPO along with the EBU.

Martin Osterdahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

It’s vitally important that the Eurovision Song Contest returns next year, and we’re pleased to have the necessary commitment from our Members in The Netherlands to bring this much-loved show back to audiences across the world.

Sietse Bakker (Eurovision 2021 Executive Producer Event) says:

The music, the artists, the fans, the competition and the international character combined is what makes the Eurovision Song Contest so special. We now have a year to explore all scenarios in detail with the parties involved and to make the shows happen regardless of the circumstances, with adjustments if necessary. We still aim high! The stage will be carried over to next year, because that was already prepared. Apart from that, a lot depends on what is possible at that time, on the availability of all those involved and on what fits the spirit of 2021.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was set to be held in Rotterdam on 12, 14 and 16 May in Rotterdam, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

This will be the fifth time that the Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Dutch soil, as the Nethelands has hosted the event four times before; Hilversum (1958), Amsterdam (1970), The Hague (1976/1980).