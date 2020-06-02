Andorra: RTVA confirms non participation in Eurovision 2021

RTVA, the Andorran national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Andorra will not participate at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

The last time we saw Andorra grace the Eurovision stage was in 2009, the country decided to withdraw from the competition in 2010 and has not returned since.

The Andorran broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that it has no intention to partake in forthcoming the Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands next year. RTVA will be absent from the contest for 12th consecutive time, last year marked the 10th anniversary of their last Eurovision participation.

Eurovision 2021

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is expected to be held in Rotterdam next year. So far 27 countries have confirmed their intention to partake in the competition next year.

The EBU is yet to set the dates for Eurovision 2021 and hence officially invite its member broadcasters to compete in the song contest. The exact format of the contest is yet to be determined due to the ongoing changes afflicting Europe caused by the coronavirus including lockdowns, travel restrictions, social distancing and restrictions on mass gatherings.

Andorra in Eurovision

Andorra is a quaint and beautiful landlocked country nestled between Spain and France in the heart of the Pyrenees.

The country debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 in Istanbul and has only competed 6 times in our beloved contest. The tiny principality hasn’t ever qualified to the Grand Final. We got to hear songs in Catalan thanks to Andorra’s participation in Eurovision, 3 of their entries were entirely in Catalan whilst the other 3 were in Catalan/English.