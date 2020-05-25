The 2005 Greek Eurovision winner, Helena Paparizou has released a brand new single ‘Mila Mou’ along with its official music video.

Helena Paparizou has premiered her latest single today- Mila mou (Speak to me) today in Greece. The song has been composed by Kim Diamantopoulos and Helena Paparizou herself and has been penned by Keepitpure and the Greek singer too.

Mila mou has been produced by Nektarios Kokkinos, whilst the official music video has been directed by Giannis Papadakos. Helena’s latest single been published in Greece by MINOS EMI.

Helena in Eurovision

Helena Paparizou has represented Greece twice at the Eurovision Song Contest twice (2001, 2005), both times with flying colours (3rd, 1st). She remains the only Greek Eurovision winner till date. Paparizou broght the Eurovision trophy to Greek soil for the very first time back in 2005 when Eurovision was held in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘My number one‘.

Helena has gone places since her Eurovision victory and is today one of the most sought after artists in the Greek music industry.