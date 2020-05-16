Lithuania wins the ESCToday Editors’ Poll 2020!

Yes, we have a winner! Three hours before Europe Shine a Light airs from one end of Europe to the other, we decided to honor in our own way the artists who would compete this year on the stage of Rotterdam Ahoy. Here at ESCToday, we organized a “small Eurovision” through the annual editors’ poll and we chose our own winner: it’s Lithuania!

The poll kicked off last Tuesday, when all editors of our website were invited to vote for the acts that were drawn to compete in the first semi-final and send their Top 10 to the final. That was the case two days later, on Thursday, when another set of 10 countries went through to the final, joining the 6 pre-qualified ones (Big 5 – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and host country The Netherlands). That means that 26 countries claimed our trophy tonight, but only one has grabbed it!

11 people took part in this poll and awarded their points to their Top 10 countries, within the traditional Eurovision style (1 to 8, 10 and 12 points). All points were added up and the results below emerged.

ESCToday Editors’ Poll 2020 scoreboard

Top 10 is in bold. In case of a tie, the country voted by the most editors received the highest place.

Lithuania triumphed in our poll with 65 points, while Switzerland and Italy round up the Top 3, having collected 62 points each:

Lithuania – 65 points Switzerland – 62 points Italy – 62 points Azerbaijan – 52 points Iceland – 49 points Bulgaria – 48 points Germany – 42 points Greece – 40 points Russia – 38 points Norway – 26 points Malta – 20 points Belgium – 19 points France – 19 points Serbia – 17 points Sweden – 16 points Romania – 12 points San Marino – 11 points Cyprus – 11 points Denmark – 7 points Armenia – 6 points Spain – 5 points Poland – 4 points The Netherlands – 4 points Ukraine – 2 points Estonia – 1 point United Kingdom – 0 points

Thus, Lithuania and The Roop are crowned as our winners for 2020. Could they have been the actual winners of Eurovision tonight? Let them put us On fire!

Sveikinu, Lietuva!