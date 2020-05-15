Germany: ARD/NDR to air “das deutsche Finale” tomorrow!

In Germany, everything is ready for a fantastic alternative Eurovision night! Besides broadcasting Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light, the German broadcaster NDR is ready to air one more show, live from the impressive Elbe Philarmonic Hall in Hamburg.

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 – das deutsche Finale live aus der Elbphilharmonie will be hosted by the well-known in the Eurofans community Barbara Schöneberger, who has been a spokesperson every year since 2015, and has presented the German national final several times.

Ben Dolic and… who else?

Probably expected by many, Βen Dolic, who was due to represent Germany this year with the song Violent thing, will be present at the show and we’ll enjoy his entry as it would be presented at Rotterdam Ahoy, obeying, of course, all restrictive measures against COVID-19.

However, the biggest surprise is that we will have the opportunity to experience a “small Eurovision”, as three Eurovision acts of the year will be also there in Hamburg and will take the stage to perform their songs. These are Ben & Tan from Denmark, Daði og Gagnamagnið from Iceland and The Roop from Lithuania.

“Gewinner des Herzens”

Viewers will not be uninvolved in this show, as together with a 100-member German jury will vote for the “Winner of the heart“, choosing between 10 shortlisted songs of this year’s canceled contest. 3 of them are of the artists who will be present at the show, as well as:

Azerbaijan – Efendi – Cleopatra

– Cleopatra Bulgaria – Victoria – Tears getting sober

– Tears getting sober Italy – Diodato – Fai Rumore

– Fai Rumore Malta – Destiny – All of my love

– All of my love Russia – Little Big – Uno

– – Uno Sweden – The Mamas – Move

– – Move Switzerland – Gjon’s Tears – Répondez-moi

Each voting body will have a 50% stake at the outcome. Who do you want to win the German show?

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 – das deutsche Finale live aus der Elbphilharmonie will air live from Hamburg tomorrow 16 May at 20:15 CEST on Das Erste, just before the live broadcast of Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light, from Hilversum, The Netherlands.

Right after the show, Das Erste will keep going with the Eurovision marathon, as the channel is going to broadcast the Eurovision Song Contest 2010, 10 years after Lena Meyer-Landrut performed Satellite and took the trophy to Germany, for the first time since 1982.