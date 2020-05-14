KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, has revealed via its news bulletin that the 1979 Israeli Eurovision winner, Gali Atari, has filmed a special performace for Saturday’s special alternate show ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light’ at Jerusalem’s iconic Tower of David.

On Saturday we will see three Israeli Eurovision acts feature on the alternate Eurovision show Europe Shine A Light: Gali Atari (Eurovision 1979 winner), Netta (Eurovison 2018 winner) and Eden Alene (Israel 2020/2021 hopeful).



Gali Atari will been seen performing her Eurovision entry ‘Hallelujah‘ during the show. She has filmed her performance at one of Jerusalem’s iconic landmarks, the Tower of David.

The filming of the Gali Atari’s performance has been supervised by Ms. Tali Eshkoli (Eurovision 2019 Head of Events).

You can watch a video of Gali filming her song in Jerusalem courtesy of KAN 11.

Gali Atari & Milk and Honey wont the 1979 Eurovision Song Contest in Jerusalem with their epic entry ‘Hallelujah‘, which has gone on to become a hymn for peace both in Israel and overseas.

Last year we saw Gali perform her 1979 winning ESC entry during the 2019 Eurovision Grand Final interval along with Mans Zelmerlow (Sweden 2016/ ESC winner), Conchita Wurst (Austria 2014/ESC winner), Eleni Foureira and Verka Serduchka (Ukraine 2007).

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision in 1973 and has won the event 4 times (1978, 1979, 1998, 2018) and has hosted the competition thrice (Jerusalem 1979, 1999 and Tel Aviv 2019).