ESCToday Editors’ Poll 2020: Our first semi-final qualifiers!

We’re all heartbroken after the sudden cancellation of this year’s Eurovision, the first semi-final of which would be taking place tonight at Rotterdam Ahoy. However, all members of the ESCToday team decided to honor this year’s candidates, who will eventually not represent their countries on the Eurovision stage, with our established annual poll!

The ESCToday Editors’ Poll took place among our editorial team, which was invited to rank the songs of each semi-final in the traditional Eurovision style (1 to 8, 10 and 12 points). As with the Eurovision Song Contest, 10 countries from each show will progress to our Grand Final, which will crown our winner on Saturday 16 May!

Having an equal stake at the outcome, our editors’ rankings were added up and gave these 10 qualifiers (in random order):

Malta

Lithuania

Russia

Ukraine

Romania

Sweden

Norway

Cyprus

Belgium

Azerbaijan

Congratulations to our qualifiers! See you on Saturday!

That means that our poll is bidding farewell to the following countries: Australia, Ireland, Slovenia, Israel, North Macedonia, Croatia and Belarus.

Our Editors’ Poll will be back this Thursday with the winners of the second semi-final!

Do you agree with the results? Who do you want to see win our poll?