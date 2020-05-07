Israel: KAN unveils its Eurovision schedule for May

KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, has unveiled its Eurovision schedule for May after the unprecedent cancellation of Eurovision 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KAN is gearing up for the upcoming Eurovision week with a special behind the scenes documentary on the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv which will be broadcast in three parts from 11-13 May on KAN 11.

The Israeli public can choose their Eurovision 2020 winner via KAN’s official website. The results will be unveiled on KAN Tarbut Radio.

The Israeli audience will be able to watch the special Eurovision alternate show- Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light on KAN at 22:00 local time on Saturday 16 May.

KAN’s Eurovision schedule

11/05/2020- KAN’S Eurovision 2019 Documentary #1 (KAN 11)

12/05/2020- KAN’S Eurovision 2019 Documentary #2 (KAN 11)



13/05/2020-KAN’S Eurovision 2019 Documentary #3 (KAN 11)



16/05/2020-Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light (KAN 11)



Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist has been confirmed as the 2021 Israeli Eurovision hopeful.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).