NPO, the Dutch national broadcaster, will be broadcasting a Eurovision special ‘Pays Bas Douze Points’ on its Andere Tijden show tomorrow Wednesday 6 May.

NPO 2’s Andere Tijden will be featuring a special episode dedicated to the Eurovision Song Contest looking back at the Netherland’s Eurovision history and the four times the nation hosted the event. ‘Pays Bas Douze Points’ will be aired tomorrow Wednesday 6 May at 22:35 CEST on NPO 2.

The Netherlands last organized the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980. The Netherlands has welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon four times.

Rotterdam was set to welcome the Eurovision Song Contest this year, but unfortunately the event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we will still see Eurovision on Andere Tijden (Other Times)

We will see images and scenes featuring Teddy Scholten (Netherlands 1959 winner), Dana (Ireland 1970 winner), Johnny Logan (Ireland 1980/1987 winner) and Corry Brokken (Netherlands 1956/1957/1958).

Corry Brokken was the first Dutch woman to win the competition and thus bring the event to the Netherlands. The show we will go back memory lane and remnisce the Eurovision editions held on Dutch soil: Hilversum (1958), Amsterdam (1970) and The Hague (1976/1980).



Thanks to Duncan Laurence‘s Eurovision epic victory in Tel Aviv last year, the Netherlands was set to welcome the Eurovision razmatazz on home soil for the fifth time. The Dutch are aiming to host the event next year, an official confirmation regarding Eurovision 2021 is expected to be made in the coming months.

Source: NPO/ESCToday