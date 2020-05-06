Cyprus: CyBC unveils its Eurovision schedule for May

CyBC, the Cypriot national broadcaster is next to announce its alternative program for the upcoming week when the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest should have taken place.

CyBC’s plans

CyBC will present in two special shows, all the Eurovision 2020 entries. Specifically, on Saturday 9 May at 21:15 CEST at RIK1, the first part will be presented with the first 20 countries, among them Cyprus and on Sunday 10 May at 20:15 CEST, also at RIK1, the second part will follow. The films of this year’s participation will be repeated on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 May at 20:15 CEST by RIK1.

A half-hour special tribute for this year’s competition and a special report on the Cypriot former participants so far will be preceded by RIK1 on 12 May half an hour before the live two-hour show Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light prepared by the EBU. All three of these shows will be curated and presented by the journalist and spokesperson Loukas Hamatsos.

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light

CyBC will broadcast Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light on May 12 at 21:00 CEST and the journalist and commentator for the Cypriot broadcasts of the annual Vienna New Year’s Contest , Andreas Iacovidis will commentate on the show for Cypriot viewers.

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light will be a live television program, organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and produced by the Dutch broadcasters AVROTROS, NOS and NPO. It will be broadcast live from Hilversum, The Netherlands on 16 May. It will be hosted by Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley and Jan Smit, who had been chosen to present the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 before its cancellation.

Just a few hours ago, the EBU announced that several former Eurovision legends will honor the show. Only some of them are last year’s winner Duncan Laurence, Netta, who won Eurovision 2018, Marija Serifovic (2007 winner) and Måns Zelmerlöw (2015 winner).

With just 10 days to go, we’re excited to confirm #Eurovision: Europe #ShineALight will feature performances from ESC… Geplaatst door Eurovision Song Contest op Woensdag 6 mei 2020

Cyprus will be represented in the live show by the talented singer of Greek origin Sandro Nicolas, with the song Running.

Source: CyBC