TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, organized a special home concert with a bevy of former Spanish Eurovision Eurovision representatives and the upcoming Spanish ESC hopeful.

Eurobalcon gathered the Spanish Eurovision acts from 2009-2021 with the exception of Alfred and Amaia (Spain 2018). The former Eurovision acts all peformed from their respective homes during these hard times in Spain as the country is in a total lockdown due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The online concert was organized by TVE and hosted by Tony Aguilar (Spanish Eurovision Commentator).

Eurobalcon acts

Soraya (Spain 2009)

(Spain 2009) Daniel Diges (Spain 2010)

(Spain 2010) Lucia Perez (Spain 2011)

(Spain 2011) Pastora Soler (Spain 2012)

(Spain 2012) El Sueño de Morfeo (Spain 2013)

(Spain 2013) Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014)

Edurne (Spain 2015)

(Spain 2015) Barrei (Spain 2016)

(Spain 2016) Manel Navarro (Spain 2017)

(Spain 2017) Miki (Spain 2019)

(Spain 2019) Blas Canto (Spain 2020/2021)

TVE is in full steam with a grand schedule to celebrate Eurovision after the unprecedented cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968/ 1969). Blas Canto was set to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Universo. The Mucia born Spanish artist will represent Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year.