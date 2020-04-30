Ukraine: UA: PBC unveils its Eurovision schedule for May

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has unveiled its Eurovision schedule after the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Ukrainian audience will be able to watch all 41 Eurovision entries during a series of special shows on UA:PBC 1.

The Ukrainian national broadcaster will be broadcasting a special series of shows ‘How does Europe sing? ‘hosted by Timur Miroshnychenko (Eurovision 2017 host) where the Ukrainian audience will get to see all the 41 ESC entries with subtitles in Ukrainian and vote for their favourite entries.

Timur will introduce the Ukrainian audience to the forty one Eurovision songs along with the biographies of the competing acts.

Timur Miroshnychenko says:

Millions of Eurovision fans have been waiting for Eurovision as if it was their own birthday. We will see some of this year’s participants compete next year, but with new songs, whilst some countries will elect other representatives. If your favorite artist does not represent your country in 2021, do not worry! We will talk about all the 2020 Eurovision participants on How Does Europe Sing!



Stanislav Mednedev (UA PBC Entertainment Dept):

Eurovision is a competition for topical European music. Most of the representatives are selected via national selections: via public and professional jury deliberation. In some countries, the choice of spectators and juries is the same (for example, as this year Go_A received the maximum from both the audience and the jury) and in other countries it is not. But I can assure you that the countries send their best songs to the Eurovision Song Contest every year, with many of them having a great potential of becoming hits.



Stanislav adds:

We invite the audience to hear the 2020 ESC songs and learn more about the participants and songs, their national selections and to cast their vote. We have translated the songs specially for our viewers at UA:PBC. So even if you do not speak English, you will be able to understand what Europe is singing about and make conclusions about what styles of music and what topics are relevant to the lyrics.

UA:PBC’s Eurovision schedule

04/05/2020- How does Europe Sing Show #1

05/05/2020- How does Europe Sing Show #2

06/05/2020- How does Europe Sing Show #3

07/05/2020- How does Europe Sing Show #4

10/05/2020- How does Europe Sing Show #5

16/05/2020- Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light

Go_A were set to represent Ukraine at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry Solovey. The group will return to the contest next year in order to fly the Ukrainian flag at ESC 2021.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 9 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 15 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) and 4th placing (2011).