Sandro’s record label Panik Records has released the video clip of the unplugged version of Running with his unique voice.

Last November, Sandro was internally selected by the Cypriot broadcaster CyBC to represent them in Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam. However, the cancellation of this year’s contest over the coronavirus pandemic didn’t allow him to reach the Eurovision stage this May. Nevertheless, his fans can still enjoy new music from him even during the quarantine.

About Sandro Nicolas

Sandro was raised in Germany, where he started his career in music. In 2018, he participated in season 8 of The Voice of Germany. He performed Shawn Mendes In my blood in the Blind Auditions, and all four coaches turned for him. He was eliminated in the Sing-Off round.

In 2019, Sandro represented the United States in the New Wave competition in Sochi, Russia and finished in 5th place. On 29 November 2019, Cypriot broadcaster CyBC revealed that Sandro was to represent Cyprus in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

