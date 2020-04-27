We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

After finding out how INFE France voted, today we are not travelling far, as INFE Germany announces the results of the German vote!

Top 10 from INFE Germany

1 point goes to Austria

2 points go to Norway

3 points go to Bulgaria

4 points go to Azerbaijan

5 points go to Lithuania

6 points go to Romania

7 points go to Italy

8 points go to… Malta

10 points go to… Switzerland

12 points go to… Iceland!

This is the first set of 12 points to go to Iceland! Daði Freyr has managed to collect a total of 37 points. He is well on his way to climb up to the top of the scoreboard, which now consists of Lithuania on the first place, with 60 points, Italy on the second place, with 47 points, and, with only one point less, Switzerland on the third place.

This is also the first point for Austria, which has now entered the scoreboard!

Now it’s time we checked the current scoreboard for the INFE Poll 2020:

Lithuania – 60 points

Italy – 47 points

Switzerland – 46 points

Iceland – 37 points

– 37 points Bulgaria – 28 points

– 28 points Sweden – 23 points

– 23 points Malta – 19 points

– 19 points Norway – 18 points

– 18 points Ukraine – 16 points

– 16 points Russia – 14 points

– 14 points Armenia – 12 points

– 12 points Romania – 11 points

– 11 points Germany – 11 points

– 11 points Azerbaijan – 11 points

– 11 points Latvia – 7 points

– 7 points Cyprus – 7 points

– 7 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Spain – 5 points

– 5 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 5 points

– 5 points United Kingdom – 4 points

– 4 points Albania – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points France – 2 points

– 2 points North Macedonia – 1 point

– 1 point Austria – 1 point

– 1 point Australia– 1 point

About INFE Germany

Although INFE Germany is in the INFE family since 2017, many of its members have already been active in the Eurovision fan community scene for a number of years.

The club is based in Frankfurt and its multilingual site is one of the popular fan media sites locally and in Europe.

INFE Poll 2020 continues tomorrow with the results from Hungary!

Stay tuned!