The Netherlands: AVROTROS unveils its Eurovision schedule for May!

Following the unprecedented cancellation of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, many countries have unveiled their alternative plans and schedule to replace the cancelled event. Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has unveiled its alternative Eurovision schedule for May.

The Dutch audience will be able to enjoy some extra Eurovision shows apart from the alternate special Eurovision show produced by Dutch public broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS.

Best Singers Song Contest (Beste Zangers Festival)

Eurovision fans can indulge themselves with a brand new installment of Best Eurovision Singers . Under the inspiring leadership of Edsilia Rombley (1998/2007), the well-known participating singers, all with a great love for the Eurovision Song Contest, will sing a well-known Dutch Eurovision entry in their own way. Best Singers Song Contest will feature Lenny Kuhr (1969), Maribelle (1984), Franklin Brown (1996), René Froger (2009), Kim-Lian van der Meij, Thomas Berge and Emma Heesters.

Road to Victory (Documentary)

How did the Netherlands finally win the Eurovision Song Contest last year after 44 years? How do the Dutch serve as a role model for other countries today, eventhough they had failed to qualify to the Grand Final for many years?

Cornald Maas will be delving into the archives and will unveil exclusive behind the scenes footage featuring Duncan Laurence and The Common Linnets in a special documentary about the Netherlands and the Eurovision Song Contest.

The documentary will take us back down memory lane and on the road to the 5th Dutch Eurovision victory . Maas will be also seen speaking with former Dutch Eurovision representatives who have left a mark behind and made a a name in the country’s Eurovision history: Ilse DeLange, Ruth Jacott, Duncan Laurence, Edsilia Rombley and Getty Kasper.

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light

The 41 artists who were scheduled to participate at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam will be put in the spotlight during this special Eurovision replacement show- Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light.



Fragments of their respective songs will be shown to Europe and together they will be bringing a special performance of a previous Eurovision hit.

Celebrated former Eurovision acts will perform epic Eurovision entries from yesteryear from their home countries. Special attention will be drawn to the those affected by COVID-19 global pandemic. The live show will be hosted by Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley and Jan Smit. Dutch Mr. Eurovision aka Cornald Maas will be the commentor for the Dutch audience.



The show will be co-produced by NOS, AVROTROS and NOS and will be broadcast in 45 countries at 21:00 CET on Saturday 16 May.

Avrotros’ Eurovision Schedule

14/05/2020- Beste Zangers Songfestival – NPO 1

– NPO 1 15/05/2020- De weg naar de winst (The Road To Victory Documentary) – NPO 1

– NPO 1 16/05/2020- Eurovision- Europe Shine A Light– NPO 1

The Netherlands debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition and has won the event 5 times ( 1957, 1959, 1969, 1975, 2019) and has hosted the event 4 times (1958, 1970, 1976, 1980).

Jeangu Macrooy was set to represent The Netherlands on home soil at Eurovision 2020 with his entry ‘Grow’.