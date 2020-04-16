EBU: 45 countries to broadcast ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light’

The EBU has confirmed today that a total of 45 countries and 46 broadcasters will be broadcasting the special replacement Eurovision show ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light’ on Saturday 16 May.

All 41 Eurovision competing nations will be broadcasting the event live along with Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kosovo.

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will be produced by Dutch public broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS. The show will be pay tribute to the 41 competing Eurovision 2020 entries and will be hosted by Jan Smit, Edsilia Rombley and Chantal Janzen.

The 2020 competing broadcasters

Albania – (RTVSH)

– (RTVSH) Armenia – (AMPTV)

– (AMPTV) Australia – (SBS)

– (SBS) Austria – (ORF)

– (ORF) Azerbaijan – (Ictimai TV)

– (Ictimai TV) Belarus – (BTRC)

– (BTRC) Belgium – (VRT)

– (VRT) Bulgaria – (BNT)

– (BNT) Croatia – (HRT)

– (HRT) Cyprus – (CyBC)

– (CyBC) Czech Republic- (1 CT)

(1 CT) Denmark – (DR)

– (DR) Estonia – (ERR)

– (ERR) Finland – (YLE)

– (YLE) France – (FT)

– (FT) Georgia – (GPB)

– (GPB) Germany – (ARD/NDR)

– (ARD/NDR) Greece – (ERT)

– (ERT) Iceland – (RUV)

– (RUV) Ireland – (RTE)

– (RTE) Israel – (IPBC/Kan)

– (IPBC/Kan) Italy – (RAI)

– (RAI) Latvia – (LTV)

– (LTV) Lithuania – (LRT)

– (LRT) Malta – (PBS)

– (PBS) Moldova – (TRM)

– (TRM) The Netherlands – (AVROTROS)

– (AVROTROS) North Macedonia – (MKRTV)

– (MKRTV) Norway – (NRK)

– (NRK) Poland – (TVP)

– (TVP) Portugal – (RTP)

– (RTP) Romania – (TVR)

– (TVR) Russia – (C1R)

– (C1R) San Marino – (RTV)

– (RTV) Serbia – (RTS)

– (RTS) Slovenia – (RTVSLO)

– (RTVSLO) Spain – (TVE)

– (TVE) Sweden – (SVT)

– (SVT) Switzerland -( SRG / SSR)

-( SRG / SSR) Ukraine – (UA:PBC)

– (UA:PBC) United Kingdom – (BBC)

Other broadcasters

Belgium – (RTBF)

– (RTBF) Bosnia & Herzegovina – (BHRT)

– (BHRT) Kazakhstan – (Khabar TV)

– (Khabar TV) Kosovo – (RTK)

– (RTK) Montenegro – (RTCG)

About the show

The show will be uniting the forty one 2020 Eurovision hopefuls from their locations in Europe. The 2020 ESC hopefuls will be performing a short snippet of their respective Eurovision entries along with former Eurovision hits from yesteryear with relevant lyrics to the current affliction we are all going through in the world.

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will be broadcast live from Hilversum, the Netherlands on Saturday 16 May at 21:00 CET whilst the featured acts will be performing live from their respective countries.

Further details on the show will be disclosed in due course.