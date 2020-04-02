Spain: Pastora Soler and Blas Blas Cantó release ‘Mi Luz’ in duet

¡Hola Europa! This is Spain calling… Two Spanish Eurovision representatives, former and upcoming, have joined forces and released a brand new single ‘Mi Luz’.

The 2012 Spanish Eurovision representative, Pastora Soler and the 2021 Spanish Eurovision hopeful Blas Cantó have released a new song in duet ‘Mi Luz‘ aka ‘My Light’.

The song has been composed by Pablo Cebrián, Conchita and Luis Ramiro will be featuring in Pastora Soler’s upcoming new album ‘Sentir‘.

The official music video of ‘Mi Luz‘ has been filmed in Madrid under the direction of Francis Viñolo, Pastora Soler’s husband.

About Pastora Soler

Pastora Soler is amongst Spain’s most sought after artists today having released numerous albums and singles. She represented Spain at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest in Baku with her epic entry ‘Quedate conmigo‘, achieving a 10th place in the Grand Final.

About Blas Cantó

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 hea nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Blas was set to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Universo‘.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition twice, with Massiel (1968) and Salome (1969).

The Iberian nation has partaken 59 times in our beloved competition and has been religiously competing in the contest every year since its debut.

In 2019 Spain selected its Eurovision act via Operacion Triunfo for the second consecutive year, Miki was crowned the winner of the Spanish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his party song ‘La venda‘, achieving a 22nd place in the Grand Final.

Source: TVE