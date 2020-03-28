The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 might be cancelled, but its singers and songs are still present in the daily life of Eurofans. Swiss representative Gjon’s Tears doesn’t seem to pay too much attention to the fact the he won’t be competing in Rotterdam next May. He just released an acoustic version of his Répondez-moi. Fasten your seatbelts.

Only three weeks ago Swiss-German broadcaster SRF unveiled its internal decision. 21-year old singer from Gruyère, Gjon Muharremaj, also known for his stage name Gjon’s Tears, was set to represent the Alpine country at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Only a few days later the EBU announced that the contest will not take place next May due to the COVID-19 pandemic currently hitting the vast majority of the participant countries. Following this announcement SRF decided that Gjon’s Tears will indeed be representing Switzerland in Eurovision, only… 12 months later.

Acustic: the man and his piano

In what could as well recall Duncan Laurence‘s Arcade on stage in Tel Aviv, Gjon’s Tears has just released an acoustic version of his Eurovision entry Répondez-moi. It is available on Youtube:

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest. They have won two times: in 1956 with Lys Assia (Refrain) and again in 1988 with Céline Dion (Ne partez pas sans moi). Switzerland has taken part a total of 60 times, only missing the contest 4 times since its debut. After several unsuccessful attemps, the alpine country reached a top placing again last year in Tel Aviv with Luca Hänni. His She got me placed fourth with 364 points. Switzerland has already confirmed its participation at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with the singer Gjon’s Tears.