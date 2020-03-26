Austria: ORF confirms Vincent Bueno as Eurovision 2021 Austrian hopeful

ORF, the Austrian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Austria will participate at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year after the cancellation of this year’s edition in Rotterdam due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The broadcaster has also confirmed that Vincent Bueno will represent Austria at the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Thus Austria joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at ESC 2021 and invited their ESC 2020 hopefuls to partake in the competition in 2021.

Vincent Bueno was set to represent Austria at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Alive. He will represent Austria at ESC 2021 with a new song.

Ms. Kathrin Zechner (ORF Program Director) says:

We chose Vincent Bueno last December because he is a unique performer who, with his passion, takes every stage and would have swept Europe away with his incredible energy. In the past few months, he has fully met our expectations regarding the commitment, creativity and artistic implementation of his song, the video and his planned performance. Because of this and out of respect for all other artists of the ESC 2020 we will take the ESC video edition challenge ‘Mr. Song Contest proudly presents – The ‘little’ Song Contest ‘in the ORF program. A bow from Austria to the ESC participants 2020. We also believe in our artist ,Vincent Bueno will be ideal candidate for ESC 2021! We are convinced that he will represent Austria with a new song at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 perfectly.

Vincent Bueno is proud and honoured to represent Austria at Eurovision 2021:

I am incredibly happy that I can be there next year and thank the ORF for its trust. When I heard about the cancellation, I first tried to think positively and decided to spend time with my family. Still, it felt like I just couldn’t complete something. It makes me all the more happy that those responsible at ORF have given me the chance to complete this unfulfilled mission next year. “Alive” was already a strong number for me, and we set the bar very high. My goal is to surpass this for next year and we will us the time to search for the best possible song for Austria in 2021.

Austria in Eurovision

Austria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition twice with Udo Jurgens (1966) and Conchita Wurst (2014). The country has participated 52 times in the contest and hosted the event twice in its majestic capital Vienna (1967, 2015).

In 2019 Austria selected PAENDA via an internal selection to fly the Austrian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry Limits. Despite a magnificent performance Austria didn’t qualify to the Grand Final in Israel.