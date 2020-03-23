Greece: ERT confirms Stefania for Eurovision 2021

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has invited Stefania to represent Greece at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, following the unprecedented cancellation of the competition this year in Rotterdam.

Last week the EBU decided to cancel the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few days later the EBU also confirmed that the 2020 Eurovision songs were NOT ELIGIBLE to partake at Eurovision 2021 and but the countries had a CARTE BLANCHE to invite their ESC 2020 hopefuls to compete in 2021 or select their candidates at their own discretion.

The Greek national broadcaster, ERT, extendended an invite to Stefania for representing Greece at Eurovision 2021.

Stefania is proud and honoured to represent Greece at Eurovision next year:

Despite being heartbroken by the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, I fully support the decision since health and safety is above anything else. I want and must say a big THANK YOU to everyone at @EurovisionERT, not only for choosing me to represent our country at #ESC2020, but most of all for wanting me to do that again at #ESC2021. ❤️ Showing your support twice means the world to me and I will not let you down. So see you in Rotterdam in 2021… And as @marketinggreece says: When the time will come, we’ll be there for you. TILL THEN, STAY SAFE #Eurovision #Greece #ERT

Thus Greece joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2021 and invited their 2020 Eurovision hopefuls to join the competition next year.

Stefania was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Greek colours at ESC 2020 in Rotterdam with her entry ‘ Supergirl‘.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 and has won the competition once in 2005 with Helena Paparizou‘s My number one.

The Mediterranean country has partaken 40 times in the contest so far.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory.