The Netherlands: AVROTROS confirms Jeangu Macrooy for ESC 2021

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has confirmed that Jeangu Macrooy will represent the Netherlands at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year, following the official announcement of the cancellation of this year’s Eurovision edition.

The Netherlands just joins Spain and Georgia in the list of countries who have invited their Eurovision 2020 representatives to partake at next year’s Eurovision edition.

AVROTROS says:

This has also been an exciting period for Jeangu Macrooy, but he fully understands the decision. AVROTROS remains behind our Dutch entry and is happy to continue the collaboration with Jeangu in 2021 with new energy and great passion. Together we are strong!

Further details about #TeamJeangu and the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will be shared in due time.



Jeangu Macrooy was selected via an internal selection in order to defend his homeland at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam with his entry Grow.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 in Lugano, and was one of the founder members of Europe’s favorite television show. The Dutch have won the competition five times: 1957, 1959, 1969 ,1975 and 2019.

The country has had the honor of hosting the event on four occasions: 1958, 1970, 1976, 1980.

In 2019 the Dutch selected Duncan Laurence via an internal selection in order to fly the Dutch flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, with his epic entry Arcade. Duncan walked away with the coveted ESC Grand Prix, giving The Netherlands its 5th Eurovision victory.