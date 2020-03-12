Lithuania: The Roop cancel their trip to the Netharlands to film ESC postcard

The preparations for the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest is in full swing. Many delegations are already defining the last details concerning their roadmap to Rotterdam. There is some sad news from Lithuania, The Roop have drastically changed their upmcoming plans.

Lithuanian broadcaster LRT released an article informing that the group will not fly to the Netherlands. The delegation is cancelling tomorrow’s flight to the Netherlands, where it was due to shoot the postcard for the show, in response to the rapidly changing global situation due to the spread of coronavirus. The band will also not attend the pre-Eurovision parties in London and Amsterdam.

Following the government’s recommendations

The band stated that their do not want to put their own health at risk, neither to jeopardize the current efforts to protect public health across Europe. Moreover, they “follow the Government’s recommendations to avoid overseas travel. We believe prudence is the key to getting everyone back to normal”, says Vaidotas Valiukevičius, leader of The Roop.

On the other hand, Audrius Giržadas, LRT chief producer and Head of the Lithuanian Delegation at Eurovision, affirms that the measure aims at avoiding risks as much as possible. Responsibility is key when dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. “It is a pity”, he continues, “that we have to postpone the long-planned travel of our representatives, bus such a decision is the only right step in this case“.

Lithuania in Eurovision 2020

The Roop won the Lithuanian national final and are representing the Baltic country at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Their entry is On fire. The Roop will perform in the first half of the First Semi-final on Tuesday 12 May 2020.