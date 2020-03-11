Latvia: Samanta Tina releases the official music video of ‘Still Breathing’

The 2020 Latvian Eurovision hopeful, Samanta Tina, has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘ Still Breathing’.

Samanta Tina was declared the winner of Supernova 2020 and thus will represent Latvia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her song ‘Still Breathing’.

Check out the official music video of Still Breathing below:

Latvia in Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 with Brainstorm and won the contest 2 years later in 2002 in Tallinn with Marie N.

In 2019, Carousel won the golden ticket to Tel Aviv with their entry That night. Despite a great performance, the Baltic nation failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the third consecutive year.

Latvia has enjoyed mixed fortunes in the competition in its 20 year history, having only made it to the top 10 of the leaderboard four times: 2000 (3rd), 2002 (1st), 2005 (5th) and 2015 (6th).

Latvia will perform in the second half of the Second Semi-final on 14 May. This year will see the Baltic nation’s 21st Eurovision participation.