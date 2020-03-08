The 2020 Macedonian Eurovision representative, Vasil, has released his Eurovision entry ‘You’.

Vasil has premiered his Eurovison entry ‘You‘. The song has been produced by Nevena Neskoska, Darko Dimitrov and Lazar Cvetkoski and writtenby Nevena Neskoska, Kalina Neskoska and Alice Schroeder.

The official music video of the 2020 Macedonian entry was was directed by Milena Vitman, recorded and edited by Gjorgi Vacev and produced by Jellmaz Dervishi.

About Vasil

Vasil has been singing and performing since the tender age of seven, he has partaken in several children’s song festivals in his homeland. He moved to the USA and pursued a career in music at the Chicago Children’s Choir.

Vasil has released three singles in North Macedonia recently: Gjerdan , Patuvam and Mojata Ulica.

North Macedonia in Eurovision

North Macedonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 and is yet to win the competition. FYR Macedonia attempted to debut at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with Kaliopi, but didn’t make through the special premliminary audio semi-final.

The country has competed 19 times in the Eurovision Song Contest and has only qualified to the Grand Final 9 times. FYR Macedonia achieved its best result in the contest in 2019 when Tamara Todevska placed 7th in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

In 2019 MKRTV opted for an internal selection and selected Tamara Todevska to defend the Macedonian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her epic entry Proud. North Macedonia won the jury voting in Eurovision 2019 and placed 7th after the combined televoting/jury deliberation, thus achieving its best result in the competition so far.

2019 saw North Macedonia enter the TOP 10 of the Eurovision scoreboard for the very first time.