Tonight saw the final of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2020, and we have a winner – Ben & Tan will represent Denmark at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam!

Ben & Tan‘s song Yes won over both the public and the 10 member jury, becoming victorious and winning the Danish ticket to Eurovision.

Tonight’s show saw 10 acts compete, and the jury and televoters selected Emil, Ben & Tan and Sander Sanchez to go through to the Super Final, with Ben & Tan being the most popular act overall.

The 2020 edition of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix was hosted by Hella Joof, a Danish actress and director, and Rasmus Bjerg, a Danish actor, singer and comedian. Earlier this week, the contest made the news as it was announced it would be held without an audience. This follows the advice from the Prime Minister of Denmark, who recommended that gatherings of over 1,000 people should be cancelled or postponed due to the Corona virus outbreak.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark have competed 48 times in the Eurovision Song Contest since their debut in 1957, and has won the contest on three occasions: 1963 (Grethe & Jørgen Ingmann), 2000 (The Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forrest).

Last year, Leonora represented Denmark in Tel Aviv with her song Love is Forever. She finished in 12th place in the Grand Final.