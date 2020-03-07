That was it! The 2020 national finals season has now passed through history, as we know the winner of the Swedish Melodifestivalen 2020! Up until the last minute, tension was very high, with 12 acts battling for the one and only ticket to Eurovision. All results are out and it’s The Mamas who will fly the country’s flag in Rotterdam!

12 performers managed to reach the Grand Final and tried their best tonight. These were:

Victor Crone – Troubled waters

Paul Rey – Talking in my sleep

The Mamas – Move

Mohombi – Winners

Hanna Ferm – Brave

Méndez feat. Alvaro Estrella – Vamos Amigos

Dotter – Bulletproof

Robin Bengtsson – Take a chance

Mariette – Shout it out

Felix Sandman – Boys with emotions

Anna Bergendahl – Kingdom come

– Kingdom come Anis Don Demina – Vem e som oss

The result emerged both by televoting as well as the votes of jury members from 8 countries. All these countries revealed their score via their spokesperson, who appeared ahead of the announcement of the televoting results. Each voting body had a 50% stake at the outcome and the joint decision declared The Mamas as the overall winner with the song Move!

Enjoy the next Swedish Eurovision entry below:

Could The Mamas reach a 7th victory for one of the contest’s most powerful countries?

Sweden will compete in the first half of the first semi-final on 12 May.