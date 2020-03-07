Bulgaria: VICTORIA releases “Tears getting sober”!

One more song added to this year’s list! As the Head of Delegation meeting is closer than ever, the country of Bulgaria is next to release their Eurovision entry. Although their national broadcaster BNT was one of the first to unveil their chosen artist for Rotterdam, we had to wait a little longer for their tune!

This year’s Eurovision sees the return of Bulgaria, which surprisingly announced its withdrawal from the 2019 event, citing financial reasons. This year, with a young and charming presence Victoria Georgieva, aka VICTORIA, the Bulgarians aspires to recall their potential and find themselves high again on the scoreboard.

VICTORIA’s Tears getting sober, which was internally selected as the Bulgarian 2020 Eurovision entry, was written at a songwriting camp in Vienna, Austria last January. The song is signed by the well-known Borislav Milanov, as well as Lukas Oscar and Cornelia Wiebols from Symphonix International. The Bulgarian representative is very proud and honoured to present her song and says:

I am over the moon that Tears getting sober will be the song I will perform at Eurovision. It is really personal for me because I was involved in the songwriting. Working with Boris, Lukas and Cornelia and the Symphonix team was a real pleasure. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9Tt32RAaAn/

Here you may listen to the song, which was released by the official YouTube Eurovision channel a few minutes ago:

Bulgaria at Eurovision

Bulgaria debuted at Eurovision in 2005, when the band Lorraine sang Kaffee in Kyiv, without managing to qualify for the final. Until 2018, the country counted 12 participations, while their best ever result emerged in 2017, when Kristian Kostov finished as the year’s runner-up, with his ballad Beautiful mess.

The year after, Bulgaria was represented in Lisbon by the 5-member group Equinox, which was formed by Zhana Bergendorff, Georgi Simeonov, Vlado Mihailov, Trey Campbell, Johnny Manuel. Despite the country’s high expectations, even for the coveted victory, they ended up in 14th place with 166 points.

Bulgaria has been drawn to compete in the second half of the second semi-final on 14 May.