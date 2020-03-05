Ireland: Lesley Roy will fly to Rotterdam with ‘Story Of My Life’

RTE, the Irish national broadcaster, has unveiled the 2020 Irish Eurovision hopeful and entry.

Lesley Roy will have defend the Irish colours at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Story Of My Life‘.

Ireland has once again opted for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision act and song.

Michael Kealy (Head of Delegation -Ireland) says:

We are extremely excited about Lesley Roy and this year’s Irish entry, Story Of My Life. The song is fresh and uplifting, it’s a banger, and we are very much looking forward to working with Lesley and THISISPOPBABY in preparation for our performance on the biggest music stage in the world in Rotterdam in May.

Lesloy Roy says:

Growing up in Ireland, obviously the Eurovision holds a special place in my heart, as it does for many people. It was a very big event in my house every year, we watched and voted on each act and I became a massive fan at a very young age. I’m very lucky that I am from the era of Niamh Kavanagh, Paul Harrington, Eimear Quinn, Riverdance years. I feel like the back to back years watching it live from the Point Depot with Gerry Ryan hosting and the explosion of Riverdance left a very deep impression on me as a kid. I definitely made a mental note that this is something I would love to do for Ireland when I grew up. I think I have a very high standard of what a Eurovision song should be because of those memories and that definitely informed the type of song I would send. My mindset for the coming months is to train, rehearse, prepare, perform, execute and hopefully bring Eurovision glory back to Ireland once again.

About the Irish entry

The 2020 Irish Eurovision entry has been written and composed by Lesley herself and Robert Marvin, Catt Gravitt and Tom Shapiro. Whilst the song’s official music video has been directed by Kate Dolan.

About Lesley

Lesley hails from Dublin, Ireland and shuttles between Ireland and USA. The multi talented Irish singer/ songwriter released her debut album in 2008. She has collaborated with many high profiled artists: Adam Lambert, Miss Montreal, Medina, Jana Kramer, Marlee Scott, Deorro etc.

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 53 times in the competition.

Ireland will perform in the First Semi-final in Rotterdam on Tuesday 10 May.

Source: RTE/Eurovision.tv