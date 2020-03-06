Cyprus: Sandro releases his Eurovision entry ‘Running’

Sandro, the Cypriot 2020 Eurovision hopeful, has released his Eurovision entry ‘Running’ along with its official music video.

After Fuego and Replay the Aphrodite’s island aka Cyprus brings Running to Eurovision. Sandro has premiered his Eurovision entry Running today. The song has been released by Panik Records on its official Youtube channel and all digital platforms worldwide.

‘Running‘ has been produced by a composing team consisting Alfie Arcuri, Sebastian Rickards, Octavian Rasinariu, Sandro and Teo DK.



The 2020 Cypriot Eurovision entry has been penned by Alfie Arcuri, Sebastian Rickards, Octavian Rasinariu, Sandro. The song’s official music video has been directed by Alexandros Kostelidis.

Internationally acclaimed Marvin Dietmann will be responsible for Sandro’s Eurovision staging in Rotterdam.

Sandro was selected via an internal selection in order to represent Cyprus at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

About Sandro

German born, Sandro aka Alessandro Rütten , is a multi facetted young artist of American/Greek origin. He was raised in Germany where he kicked off his musical career, having competed in the Voice of Germany last year where he reached the semi-finals. The 23 year old participated at the 2019 New Wave Song Festival in Sochi earlier this year where he represented the USA.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The Mediterrranean island achieved its best result in the competition in 2018 when it placed 2nd with Eleni Foureira‘s epic entry Fuego.

Aphrodite’s island has been represented by some of the biggest names in the Greek and Cypriot music industry: Anna Vissi (1982), Michalis Hatzigiannis (1998), Evridiki (1992,1994,2007), Ivi Adamou (2012), Despina Olympiou (2013), Eleni Foureira ( 2018), Tamta (2019) etc.

Cyprus has partaken 36 times in the competition. This year marks island’s 37th Eurovision participation.

Cyprus is set to perform in the Second Half of the First Semi-final on Tuesday 10 May in Rotterdam.