Tonight: Beovizija 2020 Semi-final 2 in Serbia

We head back to Belgrade tonight for Beovizija 2020‘s Semi-final 2 where twelve more candidates are set to fight for a place in the Grand Final. The show will be held at RTS’s Studio 8 in Belgrade.

How to watch?

You can watch Beovizija 2020 Semi final 2 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

RTS 1

RTS Planeti

RTS webstream

The Participants

1. Lift – Samo mi kaži

2. Bane Mojićević – Cvet sa Prokletija

3. Bora Dugić & Balkubano – Svadba velika

4. Bojana Mašković – Kao muzika

5. Naiva – Baš, baš

6. Rocher Etno Bend – Samo ti umeš to

7. Lazar Živanović – Puklo je nebo

8. Ivana Jordan – Vila

9. Nenad Ćeranić – Veruj u sebe

10. Hurricane – Hasta la Vista

11. Ana Milenković – Tajna

12. Milan Bujaković feat. Olivera Popović – Niti

About the show

12 acts will compete during tonight’s show, only 6 of them will proceed to the Grand Final. The 2020 Serbian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined jury/ public televoting deliberation. Beovizija 2020 will be hosted by Dragan Kosjerin, Kristina Radenkovi, Jovan Radomir and Stefan Popovic.

Former Eurovision stars from Serbia and neighbouring countries will be gracing tonight’s show.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

In 2019 Serbia used its traditional national selection Beovizija in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for Tel Aviv. Nevena Bozovic won the the golden ticket to Israel and defended the Serbian colours at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with her song Kruna, achieving a 18th place in the Grand Final.