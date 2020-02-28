Ladies and gentlemen, Belarus has made its decision! Today saw the 2020 Belarusian national final in Minsk with a total of 12 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam!

VAL was the crowned the winner of the 2020 Belarusian national final and will fly to Rotterdam with Da Vidna.

The show was held at the Belarusfilm Filming Pavillion in Minsk and hosted by Evgeny Pelin and Helena Meraai.

The 2020 Belarusian Eurovision entry was determined via combined jury/televoting deliberation.

Belarus in Eurovision

Belarus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the event was achieved in 2007 when Koldun placed 6th in Helsinki.

Belarus has competed 16 times in the contest and has not missed the competition since its debut. The Belarusians have only made it six times to the Grand Final in their 15 year Eurovision history.

Belarus is set to compete in the first half of the First Semi-final on 12 May in Rotterdam.