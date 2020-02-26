The Netherlands: Jeangu Macrooy to release his ESC entry on 4 March

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has set the date for Jeangu Macrooy’s Eurovision entry’s release.

The Netherlands will premiere their 2020 Eurovision entry for Rotterdam on Wednesday 4 March.

Jeangu Macrooy was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Dutch colours at the forthcoming Eurovision edition on home soil.

The Dutch have qualified to the ESC Grand Final six times in the last seven years, with Duncan Laurence‘s epic victory in Tel Aviv last year. Since the success of the mechanism the Dutch entry has been selected by a committee consisting of specialists in the music and entertainment industry.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 in Lugano, and was one of the founder members of Europe’s favorite television show. The Dutch have won the competition five times: 1957, 1959, 1969 ,1975 and 2019.

The country has had the honor of hosting the event on four occasions: 1958, 1970, 1976, 1980 and is set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next May in Rotterdam.

In 2019 the Dutch selected Duncan Laurence via an internal selection in order to fly the Dutch flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, with his epic entry Arcade. Duncan walked away with the coveted ESC Grand Prix, giving The Netherlands its 5th Eurovision victory.